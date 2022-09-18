UrduPoint.com

Work On Two TDCP Uplift Projects Underway In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Work on two uplift projects of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) was underway in DG Khan area at a cost of Rs 148 million to attract the tourists .

Deputy manager TDCP Dera Ghazi Khan Sheikh Ijaz while talking to APP here on Sunday said that eco- tourism and cultural park was being established at Head Taunsa.

He said that a restaurant, park, lake, boating area and boundary wall would be built as Rs 118 million will be spent on the project concerned.

The total area of the project was consisted on 120 kanals land and it will be completed by next year.

Likewise, the work was also in progress at desert safari Tehsil Chobara Layyah district at a cost of Rs 30 million.

Deputy manager TDCP said that camping pads, parking area, offices and others were being built at two acres land.

He informed that park ways will be built in Chachran Sharif and Pattan Manara areas.

He said that TDCP boating safari in Indus river near Chachran Sharif has been started again after two months. He said that they had stopped the boating due to high level flood into the river to avert any untoward incident.

He said that the boating service has been started again for the tourists as two TDCP boats were working there.

He said that the all out efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities to the tourists at recreational places of TDCP.

