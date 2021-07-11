UrduPoint.com
'Work On Uplift Projects In Sialkot Begins'

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

'Work on uplift projects in Sialkot begins'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The work on development projects which include replacement of water supply lines, upgrade of sewerage system, supply of state-of-the-art solid waste management machinery, water treatment plants, traffic re-engineering and parks up-gradation has begun in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, secretary information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sialkot Mian Ejaz Javed said that a state-of-the-art hospital consist of 250-beds would be built in the city at a cost of Rs 5.1 billion to provide better and modern medical facilities to the people.

He said that a technical university had been approved in Sialkot would be completed at a cost of Rs 16 billion.

Mian Ejaz Javed said the government had released Rs 3.5 billion for new campus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) at Aimenabad Road.

He said the development projects would be completed as early as possible, adding the PTI government was taking steps to mitigate the problems of people and raise their living standard.

Pakistan was moving ahead successfully towards the goal of economic stability due to effective policiesby the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he added.

