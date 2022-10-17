UrduPoint.com

Work On Uplift Projects To Be Started Soon: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Work on uplift projects to be started soon: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Monday that work would soon be started on development projects with a cost of Rs 106 million in the new vegetable and fruit market in Bhadal.

He stated this while presiding over the joint meeting of the Need Assessment, Project Implementation Committee and the Auction Committee.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that in the proposed construction projects, a strong and durable concrete shed on the auction yard, sewerage line and drains, 20 public toilets, market committee office, security room and construction of four walls of the market including iron gates and 40 street lights on the entrances and exits of the market, installation of closed circuit cameras and tuff tiles would be installed in the parking area.

He directed the XEN Building to include concrete benches for public in the market.

The DC constituted a "sub-committee" under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot in the matter of receiving the outstanding installments of plots from 98 defaulter of about Rs 180 million from the said market.

A sub-committee was formed under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Sialkot, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot and Secretary Market Committee Sialkot will be members of the committee.

He said the committee would make recommendations in the next meeting of the said allotment and auction committee along with collection of arrears as per the prevailing law, so that the allotment and auction committee could issue a final decision about the said recovery or 98 plots in the next meeting.

Chairman Market Committee Sialkot Chaudhry Zia said that new vegetable and fruit Market would be run according to the constitution and law and in addition.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sialkot Rizwan Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Syeda Amina Maududi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Mahim Mushtaq, Deputy Director (DD) Development Abdul Rauf, Deputy Director Agriculture (Ext) Dr Sajjad Mahmood, Secretary Market Committee SialkotMalik Muhammad Abdullah, XEN Building Muhammad Kashif Awan, SDO (Public HealthEngineering Department) Jahangir Butt.

