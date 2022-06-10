Work on uplift schemes of Rs 132.6 bln underway in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that work was underway on various schemes of Rs 132.6 billion in four districts of the division.

These views were expressed here in a meeting to review the progress on ongoing development projects on Friday.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of four districts and officers of concerned departments.

He said that an amount of Rs 52.8 billion had been allocated for these schemes during the current financial year where as Rs 48.2 billion had been spent on these schemes so far which constitutes 86% of the released funds.

The meeting was further informed that under the Annual Development Program 2021-2022, work was underway on 255 schemes of various departments, 262 of district Khushab, 337 of Mianwali and 248 schemes of district Bhakkar.

The Commissioner directed the officers of concerned departments that more than 90% utilization of the released funds should be ensured by June 30.Any kind of negligence in development schemes would not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.