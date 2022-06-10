UrduPoint.com

Work On Uplift Schemes Of Rs 132.6 Bln Underway In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Work on uplift schemes of Rs 132.6 bln underway in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that work was underway on various schemes of Rs 132.6 billion in four districts of the division.

These views were expressed here in a meeting to review the progress on ongoing development projects on Friday.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of four districts and officers of concerned departments.

He said that an amount of Rs 52.8 billion had been allocated for these schemes during the current financial year where as Rs 48.2 billion had been spent on these schemes so far which constitutes 86% of the released funds.

The meeting was further informed that under the Annual Development Program 2021-2022, work was underway on 255 schemes of various departments, 262 of district Khushab, 337 of Mianwali and 248 schemes of district Bhakkar.

The Commissioner directed the officers of concerned departments that more than 90% utilization of the released funds should be ensured by June 30.Any kind of negligence in development schemes would not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

Related Topics

Sargodha Progress Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali June (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

10 minutes ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

2 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

3 hours ago
 Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.