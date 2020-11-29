UrduPoint.com
Work On Various Development Projects Begins In Sialkot: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Work on various development projects begins in Sialkot: Commissioner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah said on Sunday that under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, the work on various projects had been started for the improvement of infrastructure, supply of drinking water and sanitation system through a master planning in the city.

He stated this while inspecting the ongoing development projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme in the city.

He said, to enhance the capacity of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company within the limits of Municipal Corporation, solid waste machinery worth 0.8 million Dollars including 24 mini tippers, 15 mobile de-watering system, 8 chain arm roll trucks and 30 containers and a wheel excavator had been provided.

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, Infrastructure Enginer Ghulam Murtaza said that up-gradation and renovation work of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Abdul Hakim Park, Children and Ladies Park and Sialkot Qilla Park at a total cost of Rs 308 million was in final stage under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme.

The project also includes a multipurpose hall which is being constructed along with Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park he said and added that work on replacement of sewerage lines and water supply projects of Sialkot city was being started soon at a cost Rs 5.2 billion.

He said that a waste water treatment plant at a cost of Rs 2 billion was also being installed in the city for which contract would be awarded till December 31.

The Commissioner said that with the completion of this mega project, citizens would get the best municipal facilities.

He said that Sialkot was a developing industrial city which deserved world class facilities to its citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

