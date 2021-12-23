UrduPoint.com

Work On Various Projects Ongoing For Promotion Of Agri Sector : Syed Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:43 PM

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said that agriculture sector is among the top priorities of the present government and for its promotion work on various projects is underway with the cooperation of the provinces

He said this while addressing an international conference held at Centre of Excellence and Molecular Biology in Punjab University on Thursday.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that last year record per acre production of different major crops had been obtained.

He further said that all out efforts were being made to boost the production of cotton crop.

The minister said that federal government would provide financial resources for the applicable agriculture projects in all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and development of agriculture and prosperity of farmers.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that use of bio-technology in the agriculture sector was essential for the better growth. He said that use of technology would help in meeting the needs of international markets.

The minister said that this year 2.5 percent more yield of cotton had been obtained adding that this would definitely put positive impact on the financial condition of farmers and country's economy.

It is pertinent to mention here that scientists from Turkey, Iran, Germany, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and renowned scholars of all provinces presented their theses.

