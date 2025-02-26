Work on Vehari road project to start on Mar 10

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the relocation of public utility services along Vehari Road in preparation for commencement of Rs 12 billion Vehari Road additional carriageway project, set to begin on March 10, 2025.

He directed officials from various departments, including Highways, Railways, MEPCO, Forests, PTCL, and SNGPL, to coordinate efforts and expedite the shifting of their services to ensure a smooth execution of the project.

The commissioner highlighted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had fulfilled a longstanding public demand by approving significant funding for upgradation of Vehari Road.

He stated that measurement and alignment work has already begun for the 90-kilometre-long project, which includes a 19.2-km segment in Multan, 6-km in Khanewal, and 49.6-km in Vehari.

He stressed the need to prioritise the construction phase and ensure timely completion of the project. The meeting was attended by Executive Engineer Highways Haidar Ali, XENs from Vehari and Khanewal, and officials from other relevant departments.