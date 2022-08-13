UrduPoint.com

Work On Walled City Project Expedited

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration decided to activate walled city project and permanent upgradation of existing doors, buildings and Khuni-Burj area to promote the historical identity of centuries old city of Multan It was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto and Chairman Committee Walled City Project Nadeem Qureshi, attended by many other officials. Tourism could only be promoted by restoring historical identity of the city.

Deputy Commissioner also remarked that waiting areas at Khuni Burj and Haram Gate would also be upgraded.

Parks would be developed for recreation of facilities,he said.

"It is very much essential to protect the lovely traditions of the city,he stated."MPA Nadeem Qureshi stated that Punjab government was committed to improve infrastructure to facilitate the citizens. Similarly, the protection and promotion of historic tradition and culture was also inevitable. The government would extend all out support to district administration.

