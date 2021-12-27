UrduPoint.com

Work On Water Supply Project Started By Community Mobilization

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 10:26 PM

Work on water supply project started by community mobilization

Water and Sanitation Services, district Kohat on Monday started work on water supply scheme by community mobilization about human requirement of clean drinking water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services, district Kohat on Monday started work on water supply scheme by community mobilization about human requirement of clean drinking water.

In this connection an awareness session for the women of Garhi Behram Khan, Urban-II was held wherein participating women were informed about how they can save clean drinking water in an appropriate way.

Media Manager WSSP Kohat, Asma Ali also briefed the session about initiating of new water supply under which 984 meters long zangallod pipes would be replaced. She also listened to the problems confronted by area women in getting clean drinking water and assured them early resolve of all their grievances in this regard.

Related Topics

Water Kohat Women All

Recent Stories

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect ..

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect from 2nd January 2022: CBUAE

16 minutes ago
 Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

17 minutes ago
 Provision of best healthcare system top agenda of ..

Provision of best healthcare system top agenda of PTI govt: CM

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Group of Colleges extends Microsoft's Futur ..

Punjab Group of Colleges extends Microsoft's Future Ready Skills Programme

5 minutes ago
 Russian Upper House Delegation to Visit China, Cen ..

Russian Upper House Delegation to Visit China, Central Asian Countries Next Year ..

5 minutes ago
 Energy Prices in Austria Increase by 26% From 2020 ..

Energy Prices in Austria Increase by 26% From 2020 - Energy Agency

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.