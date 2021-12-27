Work on water supply project started by community mobilization

Water and Sanitation Services, district Kohat on Monday started work on water supply scheme by community mobilization about human requirement of clean drinking water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services, district Kohat on Monday started work on water supply scheme by community mobilization about human requirement of clean drinking water.

In this connection an awareness session for the women of Garhi Behram Khan, Urban-II was held wherein participating women were informed about how they can save clean drinking water in an appropriate way.

Media Manager WSSP Kohat, Asma Ali also briefed the session about initiating of new water supply under which 984 meters long zangallod pipes would be replaced. She also listened to the problems confronted by area women in getting clean drinking water and assured them early resolve of all their grievances in this regard.