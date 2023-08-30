Open Menu

Work On WB-funded Uplift Of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital's Gynae Ward Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):The work on the upgradation and rehabilitation of the gynae ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi was launched on Wednesday.

The World Bank has already approved the funding for the project to make the ward fully functional with an aim to provide proper medical care to people of the area.

Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the project for the upgradation and renovation of the medical facility, a press release said.

Under the project, the renovation work would be carried out in three wards comprising 100 beds and two operation theatres would be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery.

Besides, the labour, recovery and sterilization rooms, kitchen, reception lobby, washrooms and rooms for doctors as well as consultants would also be renovated.

Nursing counters would be relocated to make them more easily accessible to the patients.

The renovation work would take four months to complete the entire ward.

Addressing the ceremony, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that efforts would be made to complete the project as early as possible.

He said that makeshift arrangements had also been made to treat the potential patients to avoid any inconvenience.

Wahab said that the rehabilitation of hospitals for the local community was part of the government's objective to provide quality healthcare to its citizens.

The citizens of the local community appreciated the Mayor for his efforts to rehabilitate the ward.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Mayor Salman Murad and other notables.

