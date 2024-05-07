Work On Welfare Projects For Workers To Start Soon: Secretary
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Labour and Human Resource Secretary Naeem Ghous has said work on more welfare projects for workers would start soon
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Labour and Human Resource Secretary Naeem Ghous has said work on more welfare projects for workers would start soon.
He along with Director General (DG) Labour Syeda Kulsoom Hai visited Quaid-e-Azam Workers Welfare Schools and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Naeem Ghous, addressing the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, proposed projects will be sent to the cabinet in consultation with the SCCI and worker union for the construction of residential colonies and schools for their children and work on the projects would start soon.
The secretary said that the purpose of the visits to Punjab districts was to ensure minimum wages of Rs32,000 to skilled workers and safety arrangements at workplaces.
He emphasized the key role of the business community in the development and prosperity of the country. He said that the Labor Department is trying to ensure the provision of maximum facilities for the promotion of trade and industry in Punjab.
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir emphasized the need for trust building between the business community and government departments and called it essential for smooth cooperation.
He demanded that Quaid-e-Azam Workers' Welfare School and Social Security Hospital should be made compatible with modern needs and the Labor Welfare Department should play its role to ensure timely payment of workers' grants.
For achieving sustainable economic development in Pakistan, he stressed the commitment of both sides to promote a strong partnership between the government and the business community.
Director General (DG) Labour Welfare Syeda Kulsoom Hai spoke about inspection of industries, computerization of records of workers, elimination of child labor and complaints related to the department. Earlier, along with Secretary Labor Welfare and Human Resources Naeem Ghous and DG Labour Welfare Syeda Kulsoom Hai made a detailed visit to Quaid-e-Azam Workers Welfare Girls/Boys Schools and reviewed the educational facilities provided to the children.
Syeda Kulsoom Hai said that the project of providing food and milk in the playgroup is under consideration.She asked for suggestions and opinion from the labor union for the establishment of new workers welfare schools and said that the problems of workers will be solved and all possible resources would be used to improve educational and health facilities.
Secretary Naeem Ghous issued orders to restore the computer lab in Quaid-e-Azam Workers Welfare Schools and also planted a sapling in the school lawn.
Director Labor Welfare Headquarters Muhammad Shahid, Deputy Director Labour Tayyab Wirk, Labour Leader Niaz Ahmed Naji, Social Worker Abdul Shakoor Mirza were also present.
