Work on widening and carpeting of Jand Khunda 38km road started

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The work on widening and carpeting of Jand khunda 38km road has been started and will be completed in a short period of time.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari while talking to APP said that the widening and carpeting of this road was a long standing demand of the people of Jand and It would also benefit to those hailing from Kohat and surrounding areas traveling to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that in the first phase 13 km road from Jand to Rangli will be carpeted while in the next phases 25 km long road from Rangli to Mithial , Tahli Ada and Khunda will be carpeted .

While talking about educational facilities of the area, he said that the government soon would establish a technical college in Jand for which codal formalities are being completed.

Zulfi Bokhari said that the priority of the government to ensure maximum facilities to the people especially those living in far flung areas. Earlier Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari visited Jand to review the progress and quality of work of the road being carpeted.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure quality of the work and timely completion of the project.

Yawar Bokhari also visited Dhok Loharan and Bhandar Karamsher and assured the residents that soon gas facility will be provided to them