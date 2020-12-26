Work order for Rs 410 mln cost Madni chowk floyover issued

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The work order for Madni chowk flyover worth Rs 410 million issued here on Saturday.

The work order issued to Sheikh Abdul Razzaq & Company (SARCO).

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman MDA Rana Abdul Jabbar said that Madni chowk flyover was being constructed on longstanding demand of the people and added that people from New Multan colony, Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony and adjacent areas will get benefit from it.

This area had been divided into two parts due to construction of metro route and people were facing troubles in traveling facility.

Chairman MDA said and added that the construction of flyover will help to reduce troubles of people.

Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas directed the contractor to complete the project concerned within fixed time period and special focus on quality of material.

The project will be completed within one year period.

Meanwhile, Chairman MDA and DG MDA alongwith Director Engineering Nazeer Ahmad Chughtai handed over the work order to contractor.