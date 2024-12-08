Open Menu

Work Orders Issued Lahore Development Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Work orders issued Lahore development plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Work orders were issued for Rs1.37 trillion Lahore development plan, here on Sunday.

The chief minister office sources told APP that the mega Lahore revamping plan was aimed at overhauling the city's infrastructure, focusing on renovating streets, alleys, and neighborhoods. They said the development plan included upgrading drainage systems, paving roads, installing street-lights, and restoring parks and cemeteries.

Of the total funds, Rs. 78 billion had been earmarked for 867 specific schemes.

Additionally, Rs. 590 million would be directed towards improving suburban and underdeveloped areas.

The Lahore revamping plan is structured into three main packages: the first package covers six zonal development projects, the second includes three projects, and the third focuses on schemes for suburban and marginalized areas.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has set a 10-month deadline for completion of the extensive revitalisation effort.

More Stories From Pakistan