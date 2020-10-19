UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Over Ongoing Housing Schemes In Full-swing: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:18 PM

Work over ongoing housing schemes in full-swing: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Khan Monday said that work on all ongoing housing schemes was in full-swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Khan Monday said that work on all ongoing housing schemes was in full-swing.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Department for International Development (DFID) of the United Kingdom here in his office.

The delegation expressed keen interest in the housing sector of the province and offered both assistance and investment in the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister for housing said that housing sector play major role in the economic development of any country.

He said that present government was encouraging private sector and wanted to enable it for becoming equal partner in the development of the country.

The provincial minister briefed the delegation regarding all ongoing and completed projects of the Housing Department in detailed.

He also informed the delegation about the construction of high-rise flats for government employees in Hayatabad, Jarma Housing Scheme (Kohat), Jalozai Housing Scheme, CPEC City, Hangu Township, Havilian Housing Scheme (Abbottabad), Civil Quarters flats, Media Colony Dangram (Swat) and Surizai Residencia Peshawar and other schemes.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat CPEC Hangu Kohat United Kingdom Amjad Ali Media All Government Housing

Recent Stories

TRA, Bee’ah cooperate to enhance environmental a ..

36 minutes ago

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

36 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

36 minutes ago

Erdogan Says 'Thoughtless' Imitation of West Cause ..

29 seconds ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

46 minutes ago

CEO Islamabad Electric Supply Company to listen co ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.