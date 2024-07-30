Work Pace On Infrastructure Projects Expedited: DC Multan
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu said that work pace on different infrastructure projects in the city of saints was expedited to facilitate citizens. During a visit to the Nadirabad Flyover project, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu stated, the flyover is now open for two-way traffic for facilitation of the public.
The DC also tasked the Road Division Executive Engineer to with install traffic signboards and complete the service road promptly. He maintained that the completion of the Nadirabad Flyover alleviated traffic issues and was also enhancing access to the industrial area by completing the sides of the flyover.
Wasim Hamid Sindhu stated, the district administration is beautifying the dividers and pathways of Sher Shah Road, as well as making the city's entry and exit points more visually appealing.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif11 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth11 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..11 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week11 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful11 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik11 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand11 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA11 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais11 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar11 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..11 hours ago