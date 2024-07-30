Open Menu

Work Pace On Infrastructure Projects Expedited: DC Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Work pace on infrastructure projects expedited: DC Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu said that work pace on different infrastructure projects in the city of saints was expedited to facilitate citizens. During a visit to the Nadirabad Flyover project, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu stated, the flyover is now open for two-way traffic for facilitation of the public.

The DC also tasked the Road Division Executive Engineer to with install traffic signboards and complete the service road promptly. He maintained that the completion of the Nadirabad Flyover alleviated traffic issues and was also enhancing access to the industrial area by completing the sides of the flyover.

Wasim Hamid Sindhu stated, the district administration is beautifying the dividers and pathways of Sher Shah Road, as well as making the city's entry and exit points more visually appealing.

