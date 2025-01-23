Work pace on Trauma centre reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held

on Thursday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb

Awan.

The meeting approved the amendment in the estimate of the under-construction

Trauma Center at Tehsil Hospital Quaidabad, Khushab.

The meeting was informed that the construction of the 20-bed Trauma Center

will be completed by June 30.

The meeting was informed that funds for the under-construction Emergency Block

of THQ Nowshera are also being released.

The commissioner directed deputy commissioner Khushab to follow up on the

under-construction projects of the health department.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Aamir, Director Development

Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran and Deputy Director Technical Khushab

Sohail Sikandar, as well as CO Health.