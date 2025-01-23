Work Pace On Trauma Centre Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held
on Thursday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb
Awan.
The meeting approved the amendment in the estimate of the under-construction
Trauma Center at Tehsil Hospital Quaidabad, Khushab.
The meeting was informed that the construction of the 20-bed Trauma Center
will be completed by June 30.
The meeting was informed that funds for the under-construction Emergency Block
of THQ Nowshera are also being released.
The commissioner directed deputy commissioner Khushab to follow up on the
under-construction projects of the health department.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Aamir, Director Development
Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran and Deputy Director Technical Khushab
Sohail Sikandar, as well as CO Health.
