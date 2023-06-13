Work permit plays important role in prevention of electrical accidents: Chairman NEPRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H Farooqi has said that work permit plays an important role in the prevention of electrical accidents adding that most of the electrocutions occurred due to ineffective work permits.

Speaking at a webinar on "Work Permit" organized by NEPRA, he said that the deficiencies in the existing work permit system of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were leading to frequent accidents and the regulator developed a Work Permit Form in urdu language to ensure the workers' safety in the field, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Chairman also highlighted the significance of NEPRA's drive of "Power with Safety" vis-à-vis Work Permit as an important Safety tool.

He elaborated that NEPRA being the sole regulator will continue to apply and promote the best Safety practices in the industry and will continue to respond to all potential challenges so as to prevent fatal accidents and any potential risks.

He reiterated that NEPRA will never compromise on safety as the death of an individual matters a lot and that everyone who reports for duty deserves to go back to their families safe and healthy.

Consultant (HSE) NEPRA, Sohail Ahmad discussed the newly designed "Work Permit Form" in detail with HSE Professionals and field staff of the Power Sector of Pakistan.