Work Progress At DPO Tank Office Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan has underlined the need for taking solid measures to complete construction work at the DPO office timely.
He expressed these views during a detailed review of the ongoing construction work at the District Police Officer (DPO) office.
According to a Tank police spokesman, the SP Investigation also emphasized that there should be no shortage or disruption in the supply of construction materials on time to avoid any hindrance in the completion of the project.
He said that no compromise would be made on quality of work and added that every stage of the work would be monitored.
SP Investigation directed all staff to work with honesty, dedication, and professionalism, and to present suggestions if any improvements were needed.
He also instructed the staff to immediately report any issues or obstacles so that timely solutions can be found and prevent any delays in the completion of the project.
During this review, SP Investigation acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the entire team.
