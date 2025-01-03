Open Menu

Work Progress Of Rescue 1122 New Building Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Work progress of Rescue 1122 new building reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan paid a visit to the under-construction building of Rescue 1122 to review progress of the construction work on the project.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the quality of the construction and directed the officials concerned to expedite work in order to ensure timely completion of the project, leading to provision of prompt services to the citizens during emergencies.

He said the project was a key part of the development efforts under the Chief Minister’s public service agenda which provided for ensuring quality services to people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Visit Progress Tank Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

22 seconds ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

48 minutes ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

1 hour ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

2 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

2 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

3 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan