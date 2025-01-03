Work Progress Of Rescue 1122 New Building Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan paid a visit to the under-construction building of Rescue 1122 to review progress of the construction work on the project.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the quality of the construction and directed the officials concerned to expedite work in order to ensure timely completion of the project, leading to provision of prompt services to the citizens during emergencies.
He said the project was a key part of the development efforts under the Chief Minister’s public service agenda which provided for ensuring quality services to people.
