Work Progress On Drinking Water Pipeline Project Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan has said that effective measures would be taken to ensure availability of clean drinking water for the residents of the district.
He expressed these views while visiting ongoing construction work of the drinking water pipeline along Tank City Road.
Accompanied by the executive engineer public health, the DC reviewed the progress of the pipeline installation and related work in detail.
He directed the concerned authorities to complete the work as soon as possible to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the citizens.
He said that provision of clean drinking water was a vital public service, and the completion of this project will improve the water supply for the residents of Tank city.
