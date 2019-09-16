UrduPoint.com
Work Started On First Ever Cancer Hospital In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 03:57 PM

Balochistan government has started construction work of first ever Cancer Hospital in the province at Shaikh Zahid Hospital, Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Balochistan government has started construction work of first ever Cancer Hospital in the province at Shaikh Zahid Hospital, Quetta.

Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, said that project was started on people's demand which would facilitate the cancer patients.

He said that government has allocated Rs 1 billion in current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the establishment of cancer hospital in Quetta, he said and adding that Federal government had also made commitment to provide its supports in building first ever cancer hospital in the province.

To provide instant treatment to the cancer patients, he said that the development work of hospital was being started in rapid pace as the PC-1 has been approved.

The cancer hospital in Quetta would be the first of its kind, primarily focusing diagnosis of the fatal disease as at present, he said that most of the patients in the province were being referred to different hospitals in the country.

Criticizing the previous governments for lack of improvement in health sector of the province, he said that dozens of people lost their lives for not having proper treatment in the areas of their approach.

He said that present government led by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is taking keen interest in the development of health infrastructure.

He said that Balochistan government was making efforts to extend health care facilities to door steps and released Rs 245 million to purchase medicine and Rs 77 million for equipments in the hospitals.

