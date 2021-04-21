Work started on Metropole Triangle to plant 300 urban forests in Karachi

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Wednesday said that work has started on the Metropole Triangle to plant 300 urban forests in Karachi from the first Miyawaki forest with the help of modern technology which will improve the environment and enhance the beauty of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Wednesday said that work has started on the Metropole Triangle to plant 300 urban forests in Karachi from the first Miyawaki forest with the help of modern technology which will improve the environment and enhance the beauty of the city.

NED University is providing technical assistance for the project including financial support from the Faizan Global Relief Foundation, the Administrator expressed these views while inaugurating the first Miyawaki Forest at the Metropole Triangle.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Amin Attari of Faizan Global Relief Foundation, Parks Director Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present.

Laeeq Ahmed inaugurated the Miyawaki Forest by planting trees in the locality.

He said that under the agreement with NED University of Engineering and Technology, a total of 300 Miyawaki forests would be planted in Karachi starting from here.

He said the foreset is being planted where roads are high, adding that nine trees are planted per square meter.

A total 90 trees of different types are being planted in the metropole triangle. He said a special type of soil is used for these trees.

"In a densely populated city like Karachi, Miawaki Forest technology will be very effective, this technology has come from Japan and metropolitan cities in many countries of the world have successfully used it to realize the dream of urban forest," he added.

The Administrator said that that there shortage of trees is felt due pollution caused by industrial and commercial centers.

He said that the ongoing tree plantation campaign in Karachi has also been launched with the objective to cater environmental pollution in which welfare organizations and industrialists' associations are cooperating.

"Urban Forests do not only reduce environmental pollution but also bring about favorable climate change by bringing rains," Ahmed said and added that along with improving the basic infrastructure of the city, the "Green Karachi" project is also being implemented. He said that it is welcome that all the stakeholders of the city are full cooperating with KMC in this regard The Administrator said that that Miyawaki Forest will be planted in where there is heavy traffic and crowds as it is necessary to make these places beautiful and green.

He said that when these plants become strong trees, the places would depict wonderful look.

The Administrator hoped that the plan to plant Miyawaki Forest in Karachi, would be a success and result in a pleasant change in the city.