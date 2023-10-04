(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah on Wednesday said that the Ministry has started

work on the launch of a “Tourism App” to provide one-click information about tourist destinations, this app includes all the information regarding restaurants, hotels, transport, travel facilities, culture, entertainment and historical places.

Talking to journalists, he said it will be ensured that the app is updated on a regular basis. He specifically said that through this app tourists will be provided with all the information they need to know.

He said that as the Minister of State for Tourism, he is taking practical steps to promote tourism and make Pakistan a paradise for tourists, the fruits of which will reach the tourists soon.

The minister said that tourists visiting Pakistan will soon get an official application that will provide authentic information and access to the state tourism department.

He said that it was a pleasure to see tourists from abroad in Taxila on the occasion of the culture caravan. He is very grateful to the public and the media for his immense acceptance.

