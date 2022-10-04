UrduPoint.com

Work Started On Preparation Of Karachi's Interactive Map Titled "Know Your Karachi": Administrator

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Work started on preparation of Karachi's interactive map titled "Know Your Karachi": Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that work has started on the preparation of Karachi's interactive map "Know Your Karachi." He expressed these views in a meeting regarding the preparation of Karachi's interactive map "Know Your Karachi" in his office here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that work has started on the preparation of Karachi's interactive map "Know Your Karachi." He expressed these views in a meeting regarding the preparation of Karachi's interactive map "Know Your Karachi" in his office here.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi was also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that a new digital map with all the details will soon be available to the citizens on the KMC website.

Barrister Murtaza said that the process of improving the delivery of civic services with the help of modern technology will continue.

He also reviewed the preparation of a unique digital map for the first time in KMC.

He said that the purpose of creating a new digital map is to provide important information about the city.

He said that after the preparation of the map, all necessary information related to Karachi will be available at one place.

The people could get confirmation about municipal services, concerned police station, wards, UCs, fire stations, hospitals, universities, colleges, public places, playgrounds, parks, libraries and etc. The Information about bus routes, post boxes will also be available at the map.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the new digital map will be uploaded on the website of KMC.

He said that they would welcome citizens' feedback and suggestions to improve the map.

The Administrator Karachi said that modern digital maps of this style have been prepared in all major cities of the world and uploaded on the internet so that citizens, tourists and other people can get information about the city.

The map enables the people to get convenience in terms of transportation and travel in the city.

"Karachi is also among the big cities of the world, so the new digital map will be useful here too," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Internet World Technology Police Station Post All

Recent Stories

CM seeks report about death of accused

CM seeks report about death of accused

4 minutes ago
 CM praises women parliamentarians' role

CM praises women parliamentarians' role

4 minutes ago
 Three armed bandits held looting truck driver on N ..

Three armed bandits held looting truck driver on National Highway

4 minutes ago
 2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

10 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

10 minutes ago
 Political stability, continuity of economic polici ..

Political stability, continuity of economic policies vital to progress: Balighur ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.