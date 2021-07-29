Work started to create new districts, tehsils: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that work had been started to create new districts and tehsils on administrative grounds.

During a meeting with Chairman CM Complaints Cell Sargodha Division Hassan Inam Paracha, he said that request to grant status of district to Bhalwal tehsil would be reviewed.

He stressed that the incumbent government was delivering instead of making tall claims.

Truth and honesty had prevailed in the Sialkot bypoll, he said, adding that the PTI's continued success in the AJK and Sialkot elections showed public trust over the government policies.

The people were fed up with the anti-state narrative and elections results had proved that there was no room for looters in the country's politics, the CM said and advised the opposition to shun negative politics after repeated defeats.

The opponents were unnerved after this defeat, he said and added such elements had been ousted from the political arena and their politics of promoting personal agenda by spreading chaos had also died down.

The CM said the government had started work on mega projects to develop the Sargodha division and a separate development package had been designed for every district.

Similarly, different projects had been accorded approval, including Salam to Sargodha road, Bhera to Malakwal road, Miani to Pakhowal road, Alipur to Thathi Wallana road by the government.

He announced that schools would also be upgraded in the division.