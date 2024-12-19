Work starting soon on extension of BRT Green Line to Numaish: Secretary Transport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Chairman, Public Accounts Committee of the Sindh Assembly, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Thursday, directed to speed up work on public transport projects including BRT to ensure better commuting facilities to the citizens.

He was chairing a meeting of PAC Sindh, convened here at the assembly building with the committee member Syed Farrukh Shah, Secretary Transport and Mass Transit and other officers in attendance, said a statement received here.

The Transport Secretary informed the committee that the work on extension of the BRT Green Line's route from Numaish to Tower area of Karachi is set to start in coming two months while 100 more electric buses are due to arrive in the metropolis in the next four months.

Nisar Khuhro emphasized that work on transport projects including BRT should be expedited and the projects should be completed on time so that better transport facilities can be provided to the citizens.

The committee reviewed the audit reports of the Transport and Mass Transit Department for the years from 2017 to 2021 and taken notice of non-recovery of tax of Rs6.686 million from the contractor of buses used to pick and drop Sindh Secretariat employees.

The PAC has issued a show-cause notice to the DDO of the Transport Department for not complying with the Departmental Accounts Committee’s directives regarding provision of audit record and also directed to ensure recovery of the outstanding tax on transportation charges from the contractor within ten days.