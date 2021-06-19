Work starts at 24-kilometer new section of KKH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DASU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Besides the construction of the Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP), a new portion of 24-Kilometer Karakoram Highway (KKH) has also been started where a 180-meter long tunnel has been completed.

Talking to media here, China Construction Company spokesperson Ameen Shah said the ground leveling for the road has been started over the 24-kilometer long new KKH section while 180-meter long tunnel has also been completed.

The bridges on nullahs and tunnels would be constructed on the new section of road while a new design had already been sent to the consultant for approval, he added.

Ameen Shah revealed that after the completion of DHPP, the old KKH would sink into the lake water so the new section of 24 kilometers was under construction as an alternative.

The spokesperson informed that the initial cost of the project was Rs 12 billion which could be increased with the passage of time.

He said the project had provided job opportunities to the locals while the affectees of the DHPP would also enjoy a new and modern road facility in the region.

The company, besides this road, would also construct Masajid, Schools and Houses for the locals and affectees of the DHPP which would change their lifestyle, Ameen Shah said.

The spokesperson said the new section of KKH would also provide a better travel experience to the commuters of the Northern areas.