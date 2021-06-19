UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Starts At 24-kilometer New Section Of KKH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:11 PM

Work starts at 24-kilometer new section of KKH

Besides the construction of the Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP), a new portion of 24-Kilometer Karakoram Highway (KKH) has also been started where a 180-meter long tunnel has been completed

DASU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Besides the construction of the Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP), a new portion of 24-Kilometer Karakoram Highway (KKH) has also been started where a 180-meter long tunnel has been completed.

Talking to media here, China Construction Company spokesperson Ameen Shah said the ground leveling for the road has been started over the 24-kilometer long new KKH section while 180-meter long tunnel has also been completed.

The bridges on nullahs and tunnels would be constructed on the new section of road while a new design had already been sent to the consultant for approval, he added.

Ameen Shah revealed that after the completion of DHPP, the old KKH would sink into the lake water so the new section of 24 kilometers was under construction as an alternative.

The spokesperson informed that the initial cost of the project was Rs 12 billion which could be increased with the passage of time.

He said the project had provided job opportunities to the locals while the affectees of the DHPP would also enjoy a new and modern road facility in the region.

The company, besides this road, would also construct Masajid, Schools and Houses for the locals and affectees of the DHPP which would change their lifestyle, Ameen Shah said.

The spokesperson said the new section of KKH would also provide a better travel experience to the commuters of the Northern areas.

Related Topics

Water China Company Road Job Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Creative economy is promising sector that boosts D ..

4 minutes ago

Scotland had to make a splash at Euro 2020: McGinn ..

6 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah narcotics case adjourned till July ..

6 minutes ago

Foreign Leaders Congratulate Iran's President-Elec ..

6 minutes ago

Vaccination against coronavirus in full swing

6 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking practical steps for art & cultu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.