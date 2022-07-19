Work starts on establishment of Education City in SW: PA told

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the provincial government has started work on establishment of the Education City project in Barwand area of South Waziristan at a cost of Rs2500 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the provincial government has started work on establishment of the Education City project in Barwand area of South Waziristan at a cost of Rs2500 million.

Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash while responding to a question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, said that this project with modern architecture and international standards would have all kinds of facilities including educational institutions as well as residential facilities, playgrounds, amusement parks, science and technology parks, sports complexes and hostels on the land of 7000 kanal.

He further said"The government is establishing a university in North Waziristan at a cost of Rs4 billion under Federal Annual Developmental Program and Rs100 million has been allocated this year and it feasibility report has been prepared.

" He said that the establishment of Bajaur University has been included in ADP for fiscal year 2022-23.

Kamran Bangash while responding to a question of Baseerat Bibi of BAP, said"There are a total 44 colleges in merged districts including 15 for girls and 23 for boys and six Commerce Colleges." He informed that 10 other colleges were under construction, adding that task has been given to deputy commissioners to select places for construction of 12 more colleges in merged districts.

The questions of Ahmad Kundi of PPP and Humera Khatoon of JI regarding energy and power department, Shagufta Malik of PPP regarding education were referred to committees concerned.

Meanwhile, the House adopted an adjournment motion of Nighat Orakzai of PPP regarding killing of children in the province for a debate.