Work starts on largest public park in Chakdra

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) ::On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the district administration on Monday formally started construction work on the largest Awami park in Chakdra area here.

The construction of the park would cost Rs 10.5 million and it would be the largest park in the Malakand division.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Dawood Salimi reviewed the construction work and directed the officials concerned not to compromise on the quality and pace of the work.