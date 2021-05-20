Work starts on new alignment of Ring road; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Thursday said that work on the fresh alignment of the Rawalpindi Ring road project has been started on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Muhammad Nasir here at his office, he said that essential amendments are being introduced in the Land Acquisition Act to ensure timely completion of development projects.

Gulzar said that as the city has become densely populated, there is a need to construct high rise building for resolving the issues of parking, traffic jam and others under the REIT model which had proved successful in developed countries.

The Commissioner said that traders would be taken into confidence about the proposed Rawal Expressway and industrial zones under the City master plan as the business community was a backbone of the national economy.

On the occasion, President RCCI Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber has always worked actively with the Commissioner's Office for the development projects of the city.

The Rawalpindi Chamber will extend all kinds of assistance and cooperation for the completion of the Ring Road project at the earliest as it would be proved to be a game-changer in the development of the city, he added.