Work starts on Punjab Police App 'Mera Pyara'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, work on Punjab Police Public App 'Mera Pyara' has been started which would reunite lost ones with their families.

Presiding over a meeting at CM Office on Saturday, Mohsin Naqvi directed to make functional 'Mera Pyara' App at the earliest. He said missing children, elders, dementia and schizophrenia patients would be reunited with their legal heirs through the mobile App. 'Mera Pyara' App would include details of biodata, picture, fingerprint, identity card and B form of missing children, other persons and their legal heirs, he added. DNA tests of missing children, other persons and their legal heirs would also be conducted.

On the direction of CM Mohsin Naqvi, data of lost ones' reports would be prepared across Punjab police stations.

The data of children and other persons residing in orphanages, Darul Aman and other institutions would also be uploaded on the App. The citizens could upload their missing reports on the 'Mera Pyara App' through their mobile phones, front desk, protection centers and 'Khidmat Markaz' centers.

Mohsin Naqvi commended the endeavours of CTO Lahore for reuniting a missing child of Gujranwala for the last six years with his heirs and the directed to trace legal heirs of the child on which mother of the child got traced.

Provincial ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Doctor Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, CCPO Lahore, secretaries concerned,Commissioner Lahore division, Chairman PITB, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority and officials concerned attended the meeting.