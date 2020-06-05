Work starts on setting up corona testing lab at DHQ: Ziaullah Bangash

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash Friday said the government has installed modern bio safety cabinet at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for setting up of PCR coronavirus testing laboratory

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash Friday said the government has installed modern bio safety cabinet at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for setting up of PCR coronavirus testing laboratory.

Talking to media, he said the lab would facilitate the people to get diagnostic of coronavirus at their doorstep, adding that work on the lab was in final stages.

He said the project was imperative to conduct corona tests of people of Kohat in their own district to reduce burden on other labs.

He urged masses to adopt all precautionary measures including social distancing and use of face masks to avoid spread of coronavirus.