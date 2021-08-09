UrduPoint.com

Work To Be Started Soon For Establishment Of University: Abdul Hayi Dasti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Work to be started soon for establishment of university: Abdul Hayi Dasti

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister's Advisor for Agriculture Sardar Abdul Hayi Dasti Monday said that work would be started soon for establishment of university in the district as funds had already been released for this project.

During his visit to the Post-Graduate College Muzaffargarh here, Sardar Abdul Hayi Dasti said the government believed in the development and welfare of the masses. He said the government paying special focus on development of South Punjab to end the sense of deprivation among the people of this area. He said the funds had been allocated in the recent provincial budget for the construction of new blocks in the Post-Graduate college, adding that the work would be started soon on the project.

He announced that a medical college would also be established in the district and said that work would be started soon on different roads and other development projects.

Dasti also planted a tree at the college and urged upon the masses to participate in the billion tree project of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that billion tree project was being acknowledged internationally and the world also appreciating PM's initiatives for climate change and environmental pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal post-graduate college Prof. Rafique Ahmed lauded the efforts of the CM's advisor Abdul Hayi Dasti for approval of BS Block of the college. He said the project would ensure education to local youth in their district with minimum fees.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Education Punjab Budget Agriculture Visit Muzaffargarh Government Billion

Recent Stories

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

8 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

4 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

4 minutes ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon ..

Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Gam ..

7 minutes ago
 France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protest ..

France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protests

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.