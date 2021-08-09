Work to be started soon for establishment of university: Abdul Hayi Dasti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister's Advisor for Agriculture Sardar Abdul Hayi Dasti Monday said that work would be started soon for establishment of university in the district as funds had already been released for this project.

During his visit to the Post-Graduate College Muzaffargarh here, Sardar Abdul Hayi Dasti said the government believed in the development and welfare of the masses. He said the government paying special focus on development of South Punjab to end the sense of deprivation among the people of this area. He said the funds had been allocated in the recent provincial budget for the construction of new blocks in the Post-Graduate college, adding that the work would be started soon on the project.

He announced that a medical college would also be established in the district and said that work would be started soon on different roads and other development projects.

Dasti also planted a tree at the college and urged upon the masses to participate in the billion tree project of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that billion tree project was being acknowledged internationally and the world also appreciating PM's initiatives for climate change and environmental pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal post-graduate college Prof. Rafique Ahmed lauded the efforts of the CM's advisor Abdul Hayi Dasti for approval of BS Block of the college. He said the project would ensure education to local youth in their district with minimum fees.