Work to beautify green belts underway:DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq said on Thursday that work to beautify all the green belts of the city was underway.

He stated while inspecting the tree planting process at Wazirabad road under the supervision of PHA Sialkot. Superintendent PHA Shaukat Malik, Inspector PHA Muhammad Naveed were also present on the occasion.

The DC said that such plants were selected for green belts that were beautiful as well as did not obstruct the flow of traffic.He added that the green belts of Wazirabad-Kashmir Road were being renovated and so far 106 identical large palm trees were planted.

"Planting more trees can reduce the temperature by 2 degrees Celsius",the DC said and appealed to the community to play its role and plant trees at suitable places so that challenges like climate change could be tackled.