UrduPoint.com

Work To Beautify Green Belts Underway:DC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Work to beautify green belts underway:DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq said on Thursday that work to beautify all the green belts of the city was underway.

He stated while inspecting the tree planting process at Wazirabad road under the supervision of PHA Sialkot. Superintendent PHA Shaukat Malik, Inspector PHA Muhammad Naveed were also present on the occasion.

The DC said that such plants were selected for green belts that were beautiful as well as did not obstruct the flow of traffic.He added that the green belts of Wazirabad-Kashmir Road were being renovated and so far 106 identical large palm trees were planted.

"Planting more trees can reduce the temperature by 2 degrees Celsius",the DC said and appealed to the community to play its role and plant trees at suitable places so that challenges like climate change could be tackled.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Sialkot Wazirabad All

Recent Stories

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths recor ..

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths records

9 minutes ago
 Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Su ..

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Survives - Indian Air Force

9 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua N ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, H ..

15 minutes ago
 Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequ ..

Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent - RDIF

19 minutes ago
 China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 202 ..

China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 2021 - Reports

19 minutes ago
 EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be B ..

EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be Banned From Belarus Travel - Mi ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.