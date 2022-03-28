Work to rehabilitate two roads starts: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that work has been started for rehabilitation of two lane road from Kala Board to Saudabad Chowrangi and construction of adjoining roads

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that work has been started for rehabilitation of two lane road from Kala board to Saudabad Chowrangi and construction of adjoining roads.

"RCD ground is also being rehabilitated which will provide significant facility to the citizens. Development works are underway in Karachi in a transparent manner," the Administrator said while addressing a ground breaking ceremony for rehabilitation of two lane road from Malir Kala Board to Saudabad Chowrang, construction of attached roads and RCD Ground in Malir here.

Member Provincial Assembly Yousuf Murtaza Baloch, Project Director Neighborhood Scheme Nazir Memon, Javed Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.

A stadium will also be built in Sherpao Colony, the Administrator said and added that development works are being carried out in every district of the city without any discrimination and various roads of Karachi are being constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs. 1.5 billion.

Construction of Jahangir Road, Chakiwara Road, Mohabbat Khan Ji Road and Shahra-e-Noor Jahan will also be completed in next two months which will facilitate the citizens in their daily life.

Under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project, two projects will be completed in a span of six months.