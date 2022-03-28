UrduPoint.com

Work To Rehabilitate Two Roads Starts: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Work to rehabilitate two roads starts: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that work has been started for rehabilitation of two lane road from Kala Board to Saudabad Chowrangi and construction of adjoining roads

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that work has been started for rehabilitation of two lane road from Kala board to Saudabad Chowrangi and construction of adjoining roads.

"RCD ground is also being rehabilitated which will provide significant facility to the citizens. Development works are underway in Karachi in a transparent manner," the Administrator said while addressing a ground breaking ceremony for rehabilitation of two lane road from Malir Kala Board to Saudabad Chowrang, construction of attached roads and RCD Ground in Malir here.

Member Provincial Assembly Yousuf Murtaza Baloch, Project Director Neighborhood Scheme Nazir Memon, Javed Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.

A stadium will also be built in Sherpao Colony, the Administrator said and added that development works are being carried out in every district of the city without any discrimination and various roads of Karachi are being constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs. 1.5 billion.

Construction of Jahangir Road, Chakiwara Road, Mohabbat Khan Ji Road and Shahra-e-Noor Jahan will also be completed in next two months which will facilitate the citizens in their daily life.

Under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project, two projects will be completed in a span of six months.

Related Topics

Karachi Provincial Assembly Road Malir Javed Sheikh From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Opposition to face crushing defeat in no confidenc ..

Opposition to face crushing defeat in no confidence motion: Faisal Javed

20 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Heliogen, Inc.

Press Release from Business Wire: Heliogen, Inc.

20 minutes ago
 China to boost green development of Belt and Road

China to boost green development of Belt and Road

20 minutes ago
 PTI to support Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM: Gill

PTI to support Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM: Gill

20 minutes ago
 12 Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawal ..

12 Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur from Tuesday

40 minutes ago
 Traders announces Special Ramazan Relief Package

Traders announces Special Ramazan Relief Package

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>