Work under way on 187 schemes of various departments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Anti-Narcotics Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema, MPA, said on Sunday that work was under way on 187 schemes of various departments in Sargodha district at an estimated cost of Rs 28.28 billion, while Rs 15.47 billion had been spent on these schemes so far.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) here, he said that 72% of the funds allocated for the year had been utilised and all 100% of funds would be utilised by June 30.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Development Muhammad Waqas Ranjha said in the briefing that under the Annual Development Programme, 78 schemes of water supply and drainage, 15 schemes of local government, 47 of repair and construction of roads, 18 of building, four of sports, six schemes of Primary and secondary healthcare while one scheme each of specialised healthcare and medical education, wildlife, mines, irrigation, agriculture and Archaeology Department had been approved.

He said that all 60 schemes of community development programme of phase-I had been completed while work on 74 schemes of Phase-II and 64 schemes of phase-III was going on.

He said that work was under way on 284 schemes of phase-I, 185 schemes of phase-II and 39 schemes of phase-III, under the Prime Minister's Development Programme.

The meeting also reviewed the pace of work on ongoing schemes under municipal service programme and local government development funds.

The meeting was attended by DC Naila Baqir, MPA Iftikhar Gondal, MPA Ghulam Asghar Lahri and officers of departments concerned.