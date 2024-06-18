Work Underway For Disposal Of Animal Wastes'
Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Cantonment Executive Officer Aelia Asad Raja said special arrangements were made for cleaning and disposal of animal waste during days of Eidul Azha.
According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, he said the cantt area was divided into 10 sectors and 10 supervisors with other staff were also assigned duties.
"During days of Eid, holidays of all staff have been canceled, and separate staff has been appointed to handle the sacrificial animals," the CEO cantt said.
Aelia Raja said a control room was set up in the Cantonment board office in which officers were taking steps for the immediate redressal of public grievances. He said residents could register their complaints regarding cleanliness and animal waste on 0489230218.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 cops killed, two injured in Lasbela road accident13 hours ago
-
CM Bugti prays for prosperity, progress of country13 hours ago
-
Governor Mandokhail offer Eid prayers in Quetta13 hours ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Governors, CMs13 hours ago
-
FWMC redresses 1,425 complaints on Eid day14 hours ago
-
Eid ul Azha celebrated with religious fervour14 hours ago
-
PM felicitates top brass of Armed Forces on Eid ul Azha14 hours ago
-
PM conveys Eid greetings to political leaders14 hours ago
-
Army Chief celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with troops at LoC in Haji Pir Sector14 hours ago
-
Eid celebrated under tight security15 hours ago
-
PM, President exchange Eid greetings, resolve to work for betterment of country15 hours ago
-
Eid-ul- Adha celebrated in northern Sindh16 hours ago