Work underway for disposal of animal wastes'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Cantonment Executive Officer Aelia Asad Raja said special arrangements were made for cleaning and disposal of animal waste during days of Eidul Azha.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, he said the cantt area was divided into 10 sectors and 10 supervisors with other staff were also assigned duties.

"During days of Eid, holidays of all staff have been canceled, and separate staff has been appointed to handle the sacrificial animals," the CEO cantt said.

Aelia Raja said a control room was set up in the Cantonment board office in which officers were taking steps for the immediate redressal of public grievances. He said residents could register their complaints regarding cleanliness and animal waste on 0489230218.