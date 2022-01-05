Work underway on 1,056 schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Nabil Javed said that work was underway on 1,056 schemes of various departments across the division while funds of Rs 2.67 billion had been allocated for the schemes during the current financial year and so far funds of Rs 2.3 billion had been released

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nabil Javed said that work was underway on 1,056 schemes of various departments across the division while funds of Rs 2.67 billion had been allocated for the schemes during the current financial year and so far funds of Rs 2.3 billion had been released.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia and Director Development Bilal Hassan besides officers of departments concerned.

On this occasion, the meeting was informed that under the Annual Development Programme 2021-22, work was also underway on 176 different new schemes across the division.

The commissioner directed the concerned departments to expedite the work on allschemes and complete all projects within stipulated time.