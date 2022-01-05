UrduPoint.com

Work Underway On 1,056 Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 06:04 PM

Work underway on 1,056 schemes

Commissioner Nabil Javed said that work was underway on 1,056 schemes of various departments across the division while funds of Rs 2.67 billion had been allocated for the schemes during the current financial year and so far funds of Rs 2.3 billion had been released

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nabil Javed said that work was underway on 1,056 schemes of various departments across the division while funds of Rs 2.67 billion had been allocated for the schemes during the current financial year and so far funds of Rs 2.3 billion had been released.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia and Director Development Bilal Hassan besides officers of departments concerned.

On this occasion, the meeting was informed that under the Annual Development Programme 2021-22, work was also underway on 176 different new schemes across the division.

The commissioner directed the concerned departments to expedite the work on allschemes and complete all projects within stipulated time.

Related Topics

All Billion

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

26 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

49 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

54 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

1 hour ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

7 minutes ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.