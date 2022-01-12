UrduPoint.com

Work Underway On 1256 Development Schemes In Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of review Committee for development to review the pace of work on 1256 ongoing development schemes in the district.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Planning shahid Rehman briefed the DC about ongoing work and informed that 1256 ongoing and new development projects worth Rs14.85 billion was rapidly underway.

Aghaz Zaheer Abass Sherazi was also briefed that 84 schemes of sanitation will be completed in March with a cost of Rs 285 million, 12 sports grounds in Kabeerwal and Khanewal will be available for masses in April, Constructions of six new canals in the city will be completed during ongoing month with a cost of Rs 700 million.

The work over 12 new basic health units (BHUs), four Rural health centers and a kidney center was under way which would be completed soon with cost of Rs 7 billions for the benefit of masses while some other ongoing schemes will also be completed soon.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the development schemes after review meeting and directed officials concerned for timely completion of uplift projects.

