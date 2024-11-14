Work underway on 1787 projects with Rs. 87bn in south Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Work underway on 1,787 projects across South Punjab, under the Annual Development Programme, with an allocation of Rs. 87 billion, out of which Rs 66.6 billion has been released.

The funds utilisation ratio on these projects stood at 31 per cent. It was told in a briefing during a performance review meeting chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani here on Thursday. All the Secretaries and Special Secretaries of South Punjab attended the meeting.

ACS South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani directed the timely completion of development projects, instructing all secretaries to actively monitor project progress. He emphasized adherence to project timelines and warned that relevant officers would be held accountable if budgets lapse.

He also highlighted that departments with empowered Special Secretaries should develop specialized roadmap to promote progress in various sectors.

Additionally, he stressed the need to streamline the process for the public to obtain property documentation, instructing the Secretary of the board of Revenue, South Punjab, to arrange an office in BOR Secretariat South Punjab to provide certified copies of property documents to citizens.

Mr Rabbani noted the successful completion of the "Zero out of school Children" campaign in Layyah district, announcing plan to launch the next phase in Bahawalpur and Lodhran. He said efforts will be made to secure government funds for the Cadet College project in Multan.

Expressing concern over unpaid salaries to dengue workers in the Health department, Multan, he directed the Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare to address the issue promptly. He also called for the timely solution of public complaints and swift processing of pension and inquiry cases of the government employees.

Secretary Services, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, provided an update on the administrative matters of the South Punjab Secretariat. All Special Secretaries gave detailed briefings on their respective departments' performance.

During the meeting, all the secretaries and special secretaries praised Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, on the successful organization of the first “South Punjab Artificial Intelligence and Technological Advancement Expo and Seminar.” The participants acknowledged that the AI expo was a unique idea introduced by the Additional Chief Secretary, which received widespread appreciation from people across all sectors.

The secretaries highlighted that the expo would not only encourage researchers and students, fostering a drive to advance, but it also laid the foundation for establishing an IT park in South Punjab in the future. During the event, certificates of appreciation were awarded to officers who displayed outstanding efforts in organizing the expo.