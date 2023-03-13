UrduPoint.com

Work Underway On 622 Uplift Schemes In Sargodha Division

Published March 13, 2023

Work underway on 622 uplift schemes in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said on Monday that work on 622 uplift schemes was in progress in the division at an estimated cost of Rs 30 billion under the annual development programme.

Presiding over review meeting of ongoing development schemes at his office, he said that work on 184 schemes in Sargodha district, 128 schemes in Bhakkar, 218 schemes in Mianwali and 92 schemes in Khushab district was in progress.

The meeting was informed that out of these schemes, 97 schemes had been completed, more than 90 percent work on 156 schemes, 75 percent work on 111 schemes, 50 percent work on 81 schemes and 25 percent work on 69 schemes had so far been completed in the division.

The meeting was further informed that work was underway on 69 major projects in Sargodha division, out of which, Monitoring & Development officers had so far completed inspection of 40 projects.

On the occasion, Director General Monitoring and Evolution, Planning and Development board Iftikhar Shami gave a briefing on the ongoing schemes and pointed out some technical flaws including the quality of work, slow pace of work despite the availability of funds and also suggested their rectification.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti issued orders to immediately remove flaws found in the development works identified by the technical team.

He said that 100 per cent utilization of funds for development projects should be ensured in a transparent manner.

The Commissioner also stressed the need for continuing strict monitoring of ongoing projects.

Officers of the departments concerned were also present in the meeting.

