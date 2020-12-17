UrduPoint.com
Work Underway On Filtered Water Supply To Mingora: Fazal Hakeem

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The work on Rs 14 billion project of provision of filtered water supply to Mingora city of district Swat is in full swing, said Chairman District Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai here Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the project, he directed the district administration and Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Swat to expedite the work as per the plan.

The meeting was informed that 20 km modern pipeline is being laid from Khwazakhela Bridge to Mingora city. The Rs. 14 billion project will provide 30 million gallons of clean water to Mingora and the surrounding population of 8.5 million people on a daily basis.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said the project would address the basic need of the people for which billions of rupees have been sanctioned by the Government, adding that the project would alleviate water shortage not only in Mingora but also in the surrounding areas and provide clean and transparent filtered water to the people, he added.

Chairman DDAC directed WSSC to be diligent in its work and coordinate with the district administration on a daily basis and keep the committee informed about the progress.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Ali Khan, SDO Saleem Khan, Senior Engineer Shamshir Ali, SDO Muhammad Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Khwazakhela Naimatullah and CEO WSSC Swat Sheida Khan.

