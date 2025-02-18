Work underway on irrigation projects to improve agriculture production in district

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Work is underway on important irrigation projects under the supervision of Irrigation Engineer, Naveedullah Khattak to improve irrigation facilities, boost agricultural produce and mitigate floods risk in the district, the official sources have said.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali directed the concerned authority to complete the work on various canals and dams within stipulated time so that better water facilities could be provided to the local population.

According to the details, the drainage work of Darmalak Dam Canal, Kander Dam Canal, Tanda Dam Canal, Shadi Khel Channel and Gandiali Bala Canal is being completed on emergency basis.

These canals will improve the flow of water and increase agricultural production and provide convenience to local farmers, the sources said

The irrigation department authorities said that this drainage campaign would not only improve the flow of water but also reduce the risk of floods by removing drainage obstacles.

All the work was being carried out on modern technical principles, and the public would get benefit significantly from the completion of these projects soon, they added.

APP/azq/378