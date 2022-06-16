Work underway on Master Plan-2047 to modernise Karachi infrastructure: DG KDA

Director General, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Thursday said that work on the Master Plan-2047 was underway to fully modernize infrastructure of Karachi as per the international standards and its feasibility had been approved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Thursday said that work on the Master Plan-2047 was underway to fully modernize infrastructure of Karachi as per the international standards and its feasibility had been approved.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said a spokesperson of the KDA.

The quality of services and work of KDA for Karachi was recognised at the national level, Syed Ali Shah said, adding "We have to focus on the development of the city as well as the welfare of the citizens".

He said that KDA was playing its role by initiating projects to develop necessary infrastructure to support K-4 Project.

The KDA chief said that the construction of 'food Street' on Sea View had been appreciated by the civil society and the business community.

The construction of Surjani Market on the pattern of the famous Junah Market, he said, would be executed near the 4K intersection Surjani Town.

It will be a magnificent project in terms of business, including about 2000 shops, showrooms, parks, gyms, amusement parks and mosques, he added.

Syed advised the allottees of Surjani Town to immediately take over possession of their land and start the construction of houses, which will create employment opportunities for the locals.

He also agreed to form a committee for that the business community could resolve issues related to KDA immediately.

Shah assured that recommendation would be made for a representative of Karachi Chamber to be included in the governing body of KDA.

Referring to the BRT project, the DG KDA said that many buses were already running under the Green Line project and some more buses had also arrived for the Orange Line project, while work on the Red Line project would commence soon. All these projects would be fully facilitated by KDA, he said.