UrduPoint.com

Work Underway On Master Plan-2047 To Modernise Karachi Infrastructure: DG KDA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Work underway on Master Plan-2047 to modernise Karachi infrastructure: DG KDA

Director General, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Thursday said that work on the Master Plan-2047 was underway to fully modernize infrastructure of Karachi as per the international standards and its feasibility had been approved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Thursday said that work on the Master Plan-2047 was underway to fully modernize infrastructure of Karachi as per the international standards and its feasibility had been approved.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said a spokesperson of the KDA.

The quality of services and work of KDA for Karachi was recognised at the national level, Syed Ali Shah said, adding "We have to focus on the development of the city as well as the welfare of the citizens".

He said that KDA was playing its role by initiating projects to develop necessary infrastructure to support K-4 Project.

The KDA chief said that the construction of 'food Street' on Sea View had been appreciated by the civil society and the business community.

The construction of Surjani Market on the pattern of the famous Junah Market, he said, would be executed near the 4K intersection Surjani Town.

It will be a magnificent project in terms of business, including about 2000 shops, showrooms, parks, gyms, amusement parks and mosques, he added.

Syed advised the allottees of Surjani Town to immediately take over possession of their land and start the construction of houses, which will create employment opportunities for the locals.

He also agreed to form a committee for that the business community could resolve issues related to KDA immediately.

Shah assured that recommendation would be made for a representative of Karachi Chamber to be included in the governing body of KDA.

Referring to the BRT project, the DG KDA said that many buses were already running under the Green Line project and some more buses had also arrived for the Orange Line project, while work on the Red Line project would commence soon. All these projects would be fully facilitated by KDA, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Business Civil Society Orange Chamber Muhammad Ali Market Commerce All Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Trans community expresses concerns over indifferen ..

Trans community expresses concerns over indifferent attitude of society

1 minute ago
 Court grants interim bail to co-accused in money-l ..

Court grants interim bail to co-accused in money-laundering case

1 minute ago
 No monkeypox case reported in country: Kh Salman R ..

No monkeypox case reported in country: Kh Salman Rafique

1 minute ago
 FIA arrests man involved in child pornography

FIA arrests man involved in child pornography

1 minute ago
 Right to Information enables masses to obtain acce ..

Right to Information enables masses to obtain access under law: CC RTI

16 minutes ago
 PTI leadership defaming institutions for personal ..

PTI leadership defaming institutions for personal gains: Hamza

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.