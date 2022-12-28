UrduPoint.com

Work Underway On Several Power Up-gradation Transmission Projects In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Work underway on several power up-gradation transmission projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Work on several projects are at advanced stages to up-grade power transmission network of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) in various parts of Balochistan.

Official sources told APP here that due to long distances, the transmission network in QESCO required constant repair but with the completion of several projects in last few years, the existing capacity for evacuation of power via 132kV transmission lines has increased to around 1100-1150MW against demand of 750 to 800MW in the province.

They said work on construction of 220 kV Zhob grid station along with its feeding source was in progress and likely to be completed by May-2023 while its feeding source, 220 kV D.

I. Khan Zhob transmission line has already been already constructed. Augmentation of 2x160 MVA transformers to 2x250 MVA rating at 220 kV Quetta Industrial grid station was also being carried out and both 250 MVA transformers would be energized by March 2023, they said.

Similarly, they said installation of 1x160 MVA transformers would be completed by March 2023 at 220 kV Khuzdar grid station for connection between QESCO & Gwadar. New transformers were also be added to 220 kV Sibbi & Loralai grid stations and work would be completed by March next year, they said.

They said recent floods caused massive disruptions in major transmission lines such as Dadu-Khuzdar and Sibbi Quetta, which were repaired promptly.

