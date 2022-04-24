Work underway on Sui Northern Air mix Gas pilot project in Gilgit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :In Gilgit, work on first Sui Northern Air mix Gas pilot project costing 1.2 billion rupees is in progress.

According to Radio Pakistan, Executive Engineer Sui Northern Gas Company Muzafar Ali Khan said gas will be provided to four main villages in the city under the project.

Sui Northern Air mix Gas project will help to save forest and fruit bearing trees from cutting and also pave ways for keeping environment clean.