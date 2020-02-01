Work underway on various projects to promote culture: Secretary Culture

Sindh Secretary for Culture and Tourism Ghulam Akbar Laghari on Saturday said the government has taken a number of steps to promote tourism including development of tourist destinations and construction of guest houses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Secretary for Culture and Tourism Ghulam Akbar Laghari on Saturday said the government has taken a number of steps to promote tourism including development of tourist destinations and construction of guest houses.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organized in his honor by Pakistan Excellence Club at a hotel here.

The cultural secretary said criticism on every thing has become the trend of our society but good initiatives should also be appreciated.

"We found archeology sites in poor condition," he said adding Initiation restoration work of over one hundred historical and cultural sites have been completed while 26 other such places have been restored to their original status.

He said in addition to upgrading the three-star hotel at Larkana near Mohenjo Daro, the three-star hotel has been upgraded to provide four-star hotel facilities.

He said the Tourism and Culture Department has set up the institution of music performing arts in Hyderabad while besides establishment of M H Pahnwer Institute, a writers guest house will also be built at Karachi. He said a 12-room guest house is being built at Tharparkar dessert.

Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan Farran and others also addressed the ceremony.