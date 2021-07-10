Work Underway To Implement E-Abiana System In Province : Minister
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari said on Saturday that after success of 'E-Abiana' pilot project, work had been started on implementation of E-Abiana system across the province.
He said this while addressing a training workshop related to E-Abiana system here.
The minister said that the implementation of new E-Abiana system would help to remove drawbacks of old system.
He said that under new E-Abiana system, farmers would be issued computerized bill and added that water charges would be paid easily in banks.
Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum and others were also present.