Work Underway To Implement E-Abiana System In Province : Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari said on Saturday that after success of 'E-Abiana' pilot project, work had been started on implementation of E-Abiana system across the province.

He said this while addressing a training workshop related to E-Abiana system here.

The minister said that the implementation of new E-Abiana system would help to remove drawbacks of old system.

He said that under new E-Abiana system, farmers would be issued computerized bill and added that water charges would be paid easily in banks.

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum and others were also present.

