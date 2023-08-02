Open Menu

'Work Underway To Install New Street Lights'

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Work is underway rapidly on a project to install new street lights in the city.

This was stated by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Tariq Proya while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that 150 new street lights had been installed in the city so far while lights installed in bazaars, blocks, Lari Adda road and on others highways would be repaired soon.

He said that in the first phase, one street light would be installed in everystreet of all 22 union councils of the city while already installed street lightswere being surveyed and restored.

